ATF welcomes explosives detection canine to Salt Lake City Field Office

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Dec. 8, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — The U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives‘ Salt Lake City Field Office has welcomed a new member to its team.

Explosives detection canine Jaisa recently completed a 12-week training program with her handler and joined the ATF’s Salt Lake City Field Office.

Jaisa has been conditioned to detect explosives, explosives residue and post blast evidence, ATF officials said in a news release Friday.

Because of her conditioning to smokeless powder and other explosive fillers, she can detect firearms and shell casings hidden in crime scenes, containers, vehicles and buried underground, officials said.

Jaisa has spent the past several months training and bonding with her handler, an ATF special agent.

“Explosives detection canines are an invaluable asset to our mission, and we are excited to welcome Jaisa to the Salt Lake City Field Office,” Special Agent in Charge Brent Beavers said. “Jaisa’s skills and training are instrumental to safeguarding our communities from violent crime.”

While Jaisa will be based in Salt Lake City, she will deploy to investigations across the field division and country as needed to support firearm and explosives investigations, according to the news release.