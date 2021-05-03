Athlete dies during Ironman 70.3 competition in St. George

ST. GEORGE, Utah, May 2, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — An athlete taking part in the swimming portion of the Ironman North American Championship in St. George died after suffering a medical emergency during the competition.

“We are incredibly saddened to confirm the death of a race participant at the Ironman 70.3 North American Championship St. George,” says a statement issued Saturday on the event’s Facebook page.

“The athlete received immediate medical attention upon swim safety personnel recognizing the distressed athlete during the swim portion of Saturday’s race. We share our greatest sympathies with the family and friends of the athlete and will continue to offer them our support as they go through this very difficult time.

“The well-being of our competitors is paramount, and we thank the swim safety personnel and first responders who worked quickly to provide the athlete with medical support.”

The name of the athlete has not been released, nor have additional details about the incident.

An Ironman 70.3, also known as a half Ironman, consists of a 1.2 mile swim, a 56 mile bicycle event, and a 13.1 mile run, according to competition rules.

The swim portion of the St. George course was in Hurricane, at the Sand Hollow Reservoir.