ATM stolen from Maverik in Salt Lake, recovered in Millcreek

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Nov. 20, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Detectives are investigating the theft of an automatic teller machine — the whole machine — from a Maverik gas station in Salt Lake City.

The ATM was removed from the store, at 710 E. 2700 South, and hauled away in a vehicle at about 5 a.m. Friday, said Sgt. Gordon Worsencroft, with the Salt Lake City Police Department.

It was recovered a little over 12 hours later in a Latter-day Saints church parking lot at 4366 S. 1500 East in Millcreek.

“Someone saw it and called the police,” Worsencroft told Gephardt Daily.

Because it is so early in the investigation, he said, no information is available as to how much cash may have been in the machine.

Gephardt Daily will follow up with more information as the investigation progresses and more details are released.