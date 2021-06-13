Attempted kidnapping ends in Salt Lake City front yard; woman subjected to ‘terrifying ordeal’

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, June 13, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Greater Salt Lake Unified Police Department is searching for a man they say put a woman through a terrifying ordeal Saturday night.

UPD Lt. Manfred Lassig tells Gephardt Daily officers were called to a home near 4995 South Heath for a car that had crashed through a number of fences and came to a stop in someone’s front yard.

Investigators say it began with as a tenuous “boyfriend-girlfriend” domestic incident in a moving car. According to police, the man was driving around with a gun, threatening to kill himself and at one point firing a shot inside the car. No one was hit.

The man then crashed through neighborhood fences before finally stopping in a front yard.

At that point, police say he got out of the car and ran away through other backyards.

A number of police agencies were called in, and despite an extensive search with canines the man they were after managed to elude capture.

At this point, all investigators are saying is that he is 24-years-old.

Medics checked the victim out at the scene, and while she was not physically injured in the ordeal, she is described as being “shaken up” and was last known to be speaking with the department’s domestic violence officers and counselors.

This is a developing story and will be updated as new information becomes available.