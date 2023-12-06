28 shoplifting suspects busted in Utah sting; Home Depot, Target join other retailers in ‘Operation Holiday Steals’

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Dec. 6, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — T he Utah Attorney General’s CASE Strike Force concluded a multi-day retail anti-theft blitz that resulted in 28 arrests and $12,000 worth of recovered stolen property.

The weekend sweep described as an “anti-theft sting” and titled “Operation Holiday Steals,” involved the police departments of Cottonwood Heights, Salt Lake City and Taylorsville within their respective jurisdictions, according to a Tuesday afternoon press release from the AG’s office.

“ In addition, Sandy Police, Park City Police, South Salt Lake Police, Adult Probation and Parole, State Fire Marshall, Immigration and Customs Enforcement, and U.S. Postal Inspectors assisted with personnel and equipment.”

Operations focused on individuals and groups s tealing from nine participating retailers including Home Depot, Nordstrom, Target, Ross, T.J.Maxx, Sierra, Home Goods, Old Navy, and Kohl’s, specifically meant to focus on retail theft during the holiday shopping season.

Among those arrested were two AP&P fugitives, one parole violator, one narcotics offender, and three felony arrests from an organized retail theft crew which has been charged with similar crimes in multiple other states, according to the press release.