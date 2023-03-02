Attorney General’s Office honors life of Steve Mikita

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Mar. 2, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Attorney General’s Office has honored the passing of former Assistant Attorney General and disability trailblazer Steve Mikita.

“With heavy hearts, Attorney General Sean D. Reyes and former colleagues in the Utah Office of the Attorney General honor the life of Steve Mikita, our friend and inspiration for many years,” the AG’s office wrote Wednesday on social media.

“His unique service to the state and the disability community is unmatched in Utah history. His absence will be felt by our office and all those he impacted.”

Born with Spinal Muscular Atrophy, Mikita’s muscles were very weak from the neck down and he was not expected to live past the age of two. “Yet, Steve overcame those odds and other insurmountable obstacles time and time again. When he attended Duke University, Mikita was the first freshman in a wheelchair to be admitted. He later earned a law degree from BYU.”

Until his retirement in 2021, Mikita worked at the Utah Attorney General’s Office for 39 years as an Assistant Attorney General representing the Division of Services for People with Disabilities (DSPD) and the Office of Public Guardian, according to the press release. He was the ADA (Americans with Disabilities Act) coordinator and handled complex cases using his vast knowledge of disability law.

He is also the published author of ‘I Sit All Amazed, The Extraordinary Power of a Mother’s Love.’

“Steve Mikita was a giant in the Utah legal field,” Utah Attorney General Sean Reyes said. “His work in the disability community and expertise in related legal issues was unmatched in both significance and longevity. His life experience allowed him to serve the State of Utah with incredible insight and compassion.

“He was an inspiration to us all and a living miracle embodying grit, perseverance, faith, family support and unending optimism.”

The release concluded with a favored quote.

“That’s what this life is for — for navigating and loving each other and serving each other notwithstanding what comes our way. If somehow you missed that memo, then it’s time you realize this is why we’re here, to serve others through the good times and the bad times.”

– Steve Mikita