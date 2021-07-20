Authorities remove World War II mortar from Cottonwood Heights home

COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, Utah, July 19, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Authorities removed a World War II mortar from a home in Cottonwood Heights on Monday.

“Members of the 151st Civil Engineer Squadron’s Explosive Ordnance Disposal team assisted Cottonwood Heights Police Department to safely remove a type 89 World War II mortar from a residential house,” said a tweet from the 151st Air Refueling Wing of the Utah Air National Guard at 4:45 p.m. “The mortar is being transported to Camp Williams to be properly disposed of.”

A tweet an hour before said: “Members of the 151st Civil Engineer Squadron’s Explosive Ordnance Disposal team have been called out to assist local first responders in Cottonwood Heights. We will share more information as it becomes available.”

No one was injured in the course of the removal.