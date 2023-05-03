Authorized burn destroys outbuilding in Spanish Fork

SPANISH FORK, Utah, May 3, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — An authorized agricultural burn whipped up by high winds destroyed an outbuilding in Spanish Fork Tuesday.

Spanish Fork Fire & EMS crews were dispatched at 3:43 p.m. to the fire, at 8613 S. 780 East.

“As the first unit arrived on scene, the fire had already consumed and collapsed a 20 foot by 30 foot outbuilding,” the department says in a news release. “Firefighters were able to contain the fire in 14 minutes and completed full extinguishment in one hour.”

Damage is estimated at $55,000, the news release says.

“The fire was caused by an authorized controlled agricultural fire that got out of control when high winds pushed through the area.”

Spanish Fork Fire & EMS Chief Eddie Hales asked that people “make sure, when burning during the open burn season, that you follow all of the procedures outlined by the jurisdictions that you live within, have an active burn permit, and a water resource to be able to extinguish your fire.”