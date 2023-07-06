Auto-motorcycle crash in Weber County hospitalizes cyclist

FARR WEST, Utah, July 5, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) -- Weber County Sheriff's Office and Weber Fire District Wednesday were called to the scene of a motorcycle vs vehicle accident in the area of 2350 W 1900 N in Farr West.
The rider of the motorcycle was transported to a local hospital in stable condition, according to a 3 p.m. post on social media by the Sheriff’s Office.
There were no other reported injuries in the accident.
Traffic was down to one lane while the crash was investigated. “Please plan your route accordingly to avoid the area.”
In a update posted just after 6:30 p.m. Sheriff’s spokesman Lt. Colby Ryan said the cyclist injured in the 1:42 p.m. crash was a 54-year-old Plain City man. His injuries were described as not life-threatening.
The Weber Metro CRASH unit is investigating the accident, Ryan said. “It was reported vehicle traffic had slowed down in the travel lane and the motorcycle rider was not able to stop before colliding with the vehicle in front of him.”