Auto-pedestrian accident at I-15 on-ramp sends man to hospital

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Aug. 16, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah Highway Patrol received a report Sunday night that a pedestrian was in the area of the Interstate 15 on-ramp at 500 South.

The call came in at about 9:30 p.m. and before troopers could arrive, the pedestrian was struck by a vehicle, Trooper Mikki Vargas said. The driver remained on scene.

Vargas told Gephardt Daily the male pedestrian was clipped by the side-view mirror of the vehicle and was transported to the hospital with “no serious injuries.”

She added that UHP gets calls about pedestrians in the area fairly often, and this incident illustrates why it’s a good idea to avoid walking where vehicles are getting on or off the freeway.