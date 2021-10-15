Update: Fatal auto-pedestrian crash closes northbound I-215 East

MILLCREEK, Utah, Oct. 15, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The northbound lanes of Interstate 215 East were closed Friday morning after a fatal auto-pedestrian accident.

UHP Sgt. Cameron Roden confirmed the incident and said a more detailed statement would be forthcoming.

Investigators have yet to identify the person who was killed or say why they were on the roadway, Roden said earlier.

UDOT tweeted at 7:48 a.m. “NB I-215 E is still closed at exit 4, for 3900 S in Millcreek, due to a crash. Expect major delays in the area, consider using alternate routes such as I-15 and I-80.”

