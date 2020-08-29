Autopsy: Murdered body found in Iron County that of missing St. George woman

IRON COUNTY, Utah, Aug. 29, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Remains found in Iron County on Sunday, Aug. 23, have been confirmed to be those of a missing St. George woman, who was murdered, the Sheriff’s Office announced on Saturday.

The report of a body was called in at about 9 a.m. Aug. 23, the statement says.

“Cedar Communications received a call about a body being located in a remote area of western Iron County,” the statement says. “Deputies from the Iron County Sheriff’s Office, crime scene technicians, and investigators responded to the area.

“Investigators determined the body to be an adult female which had been in the area for some time. The decadent was later transported to the Utah State Medical Examiner Office for an autopsy and identification.”

The decadent has been identified as 26-year-old Stevie Shay Wilkerson, who had been reported missing from the St. George Utah area on Aug. 9, two weeks before her body was found.

“The circumstances surrounding the death of Wilkerson is being treated as a homicide and is being investigated by Iron County Sheriff’s Office detectives,” the statement says.

Anyone with information about Wilkerson is asked to call the Iron County Sheriff’s Office at 435-867-7500.

“Our thoughts are with the Wilkerson family at this time. An additional press release will be sent out when more information becomes available.”