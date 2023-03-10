Summit County avalanche buries two, one fatally

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah, Mar. 9, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — An avalanche has taken one life and sent a second victim to the hospital.

Thursday at approximately 3:30 p.m., Summit County Dispatch received a call of a reported avalanche in the Weber Canyon back country area, according to a social media post just before 6 p.m. by the Summit County Sheriff’s Office.

“Multiple agencies responded. Two burials were confirmed and both individuals have been located. Life saving measures were performed.

“One individual has been confirmed deceased, the second patient has been transported to a nearby hospital.”

Due to the location of this incident, specific details and the individuals involved are unknown at this time, the sheriff said.

“We do not anticipate receiving updated information for several hours. We will update our social media as more information becomes available.”

Initial reports place the avalanche in the area of Coalville, off 8340 E Weber Canyon Road in Summit County.