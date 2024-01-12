Avalanche closes U.S. 89 in Logan Canyon

LOGAN, Utah, Jan. 12, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — U.S. 89 is closed in Logan Canyon after a natural avalanche crossed the highway early Friday morning.

The avalanche occurred amid a warning for dangerous conditions in the backcountry due to strong winds and heavy snowfall, according to the Utah Avalanche Center in Logan.

“Avalanches are likely failing on a widespread, persistent weak layer buried under the new snow. Stay off of and out from under slopes steeper than 30°,” UAC Logan stated on social media.

U.S. 89 remains closed while Utah Department of Transportation crews clean up the highway and assess the remaining avalanche hazard.

UDOT is asking motorists to avoid the area and use alternate routes.

Gephardt Daily will update this story as more information becomes available.