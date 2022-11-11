Avalanche danger now considerable or moderate

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Nov.10, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Avalanche Center downgraded the danger of avalanches Thursday along Wasatch Front mountain areas.

Ratings were considerable or moderate according to the center’s posts on social media. Wednesday the danger was listed as high, on a scale of extreme, high, considerable, moderate and low.

“Human triggered avalanches remain likely at upper elevations where soft slabs of new snow combined with fresh wind drifts are the main avalanche problems,” the center said Thursday.

“In these places the avalanche danger is considerable. While conditions are slowly stabilizing, we still have enough uncertainty that it’s worth being conservative today.” The center said mid-elevations had less wind and snow but human-triggered avalanches remain possible although the danger is moderate.

On Wednesday the center had advised “High avalanche danger today in SLC, Ogden, Provo, & Logan mountains.

“High winds and very heavy snowfall. Travel advice is to avoid avalanche terrain.

“But there’s good news – conditions should stabilize quickly in coming days. Coverage has increased dramatically and light powder should fall tonight. For now, give the snowpack time to adjust to these rapid changes.”

The center’s avalanche forecast hotline is 888-999-4019.