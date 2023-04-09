Avalanche danger restricts daily travel in Cottonwood Canyons

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, April 9, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) – The Utah Department of Transportation is telling motorists to plan ahead for daily road closures for the next several days in Big Cottonwood Canyon (SR-190) and Little Cottonwood Canyon (SR-210) due to extreme avalanche hazard.

According to a UDOT press release, “Big Cottonwood Canyon (SR-190) will be closed each day Sunday (4/9) through Thursday (4/13) from 11a.m. – 4 p.m. Traffic will be closed in both directions, between the mouth of the canyon and Cardiff Fork (MP 10.7). No travel will be permitted between the mouth of the canyon and Cardiff Fork during this time period, and local travel is permitted above Cardiff Fork during the daily closures.”

Traffic in Little Cottonwood Canyon will close in both directions beginning at 9 a.m. Sunday and will remain closed until 7 p.m., the UDOT release said.

“Prolonged closures for SR-210 could begin Monday (April 10); there is NO estimated time for a full road opening.”

Consequently, travelers should prepare for prolonged closures of multiple days for SR-210 and adjust plans accordingly.

“These road closures are due to high avalanche hazard impacting the roads. Current unprecedented conditions warrant extreme caution as deep snowpack and rising temperatures culminate to create extremely unpredictable avalanche scenarios. The UDOT Avalanche Team will be monitoring conditions closely and performing avalanche mitigation as necessary.”

UDOT will provide updates on the UDOT Cottonwoods social media platforms if there are any changes to this schedule or any opening delays exceed 15 minutes.