Avalanche warning in effect through Saturday morning

UTAH, Dec. 1, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Avalanche Center has issued an Avalanche Warning from now through 6 a.m. Saturday.

“A winter storm bringing a heavy load of new snow will create very dangerous avalanche conditions in the Bear River, Wasatch, and Uinta mountain ranges,” says a statement issued by the Center.

“This snow combined with wind blown snow over the last two days will overload pre-existing weaknesses in the snowpack.

“The result will be widespread avalanche activity. These avalanches will happen on their own and will also be triggered by people.”

The Utah Avalanche Center recommends that anyone traveling in the backcountry avoids being on any slope steeper than 30 degrees.

Also, avoid being under any slope greater than 30 degrees in places where avalanches can run, the Center advises.

Stay away from small steep slopes above terrain traps or other terrain features like creeks where avalanche debris can pile up especially deeply, the Center says.

Make sure everyone in a group carries avalanche rescue gear and knows how to use it.

To see the site pictured above, with updates and interactive features, visit this link.