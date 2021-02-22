Avenues residents sheltering in place after contractors hit unmarked natural gas line

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Feb. 22, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Some residents in the Avenues are sheltering in place after contractors hit an unmarked natural gas line Monday afternoon.

The incident occurred at the well project at 4th Avenue and Canyon Road, which is south of Memory Grove Park, said a tweet from the SLC Department of Public Utilities just before 2 p.m.

Canyon Road at approximately 200 North is closed to traffic and residents are sheltering in place.

“Dominion Energy working to isolate break in unmarked gas line hit at our well project @ 4th Avenue/Canyon Road (200 North) in #SLC,” said a follow up tweet at 2:20 p.m. “Please stay clear of area. Crews also working to ensure no gas disruption to residents.”

The project consists of construction of a building that will house Salt Lake City’s existing 4th Avenue Well, a ground water pump, and associated infrastructure. The well and it’s associated pump currently exist in an underground vault at this location and will be brought to the surface in order to meet current safety and environmental requirements.