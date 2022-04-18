Avian influenza spreads to Utah, now detected in more than 30 states

WASHINGTON, D.C., April 17, 2022 – The U.S. Department of Agriculture has confirmed the presence of avian influenza (HPAI) in the state of Utah.

The discovery, verified in a statement by the USDA, said the highly contagious disease has been detected in a “non-commercial backyard flock” which it designated as “non-poultry” in Utah County.

The statement also revealed bird flu had been found at a “commercial layer chicken flock in Lancaster County, Pennsylvania,” meaning the disease has now spread to more than 30 states.

While the virus has spread rapidly, affecting more than 27 million birds since the beginning of the year, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say no human cases have been found in the United States.

“Samples from the Pennsylvania flock were tested at the Pennsylvania Veterinary Laboratory and samples from the Utah flock were tested at the Utah Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory, both part of the National Animal Health Laboratory Network,” the USDA statement said.

State officials quarantined the affected premises, and birds on the properties will be depopulated to prevent the spread of the disease, USDA said.

“Birds from the flocks will not enter the food system.”

Sunday’s statement by the USDA urges “anyone involved in poultry production, from the small backyard to the large commercial producer to review their biosecurity activities to assure the health of their birds.”

In addition to maintaining proper biosecurity practices, bird owners are being advised to prevent contact between their birds and wild birds, and “to consider bringing birds indoors when possible to further prevent exposures.”

Producers of birds and eggs that may be forced to “depopulate” their flocks during a disease response are also being reminded they are eligible for indemnity payments through the Animal Health Protection Act.