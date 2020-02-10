Backstreet Boys announce West Valley City tour date

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, Feb. 10, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Backstreet Boys have announced a tour stop in West Valley City this summer.

The band announced an extension of its “DNA World Tour” Monday, and will be playing USANA Amphitheatre on Aug. 12.

The world tour begins Feb. 20 in Mexico City, Mexico and will now end on Oct. 9 at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, Calif.

“Following the success of last summer’s sold-out North American tour, the boys are proud to announce a second North American tour, kicking off July 10 in New York,” said a news release from the band.

Fan club pre-sale for tickets begins Feb. 11. at 10 a.m., with general tickets going on sale Feb. 14 at 10 a.m. Click here for ticket information.