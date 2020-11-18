Ballet West canceling live “Nutcracker” performances this winter

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Nov. 18, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Ballet West announced Wednesday that it will be canceling its live performances of “The Nutcracker” this winter, but that the show will be televised commercial free on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, and New Year’s Day.

“Today, out of an abundance of caution and in the interest of the community’s health, Salt Lake County has made the decision to close county-owned performing arts facilities through December,” said a news release from the company. “In response, Ballet West announced it will keep the 65-year Utah holiday tradition of The Nutcracker alive by partnering with KSL-TV to air the production.”

“The Nutcracker” will air on KSL-TV Dec. 24, Dec. 25 and Jan. 1 at 5:30 p.m.

“There is no more important time to give this gift to our community than now,” said Ballet West Executive Director, Michael Scolamiero. “Our classic version of ‘The Nutcracker’ will provide the entertainment and inspiration that many will need, especially since gatherings with extended family and friends are strongly discouraged.”

As with most ballet companies nationally, “The Nutcracker” provides a substantial portion of Ballet West’s overall ticket revenue, which is critical to sustain the organization throughout the year, the news release said. Because of this challenge, Ballet West will also launch a major fundraising campaign and encourage the community to make a gift to the ballet company this holiday season.

“We need your help more than ever to support these talented artists and to allow us to continue to innovate and enrich our community,” said Sarah West, Ballet West’s Chief Development Officer. “As families enjoy ‘The Nutcracker’ from the comfort and safety of their homes, we hope they will be compelled to make a gift, small or large, so we may continue this beloved holiday tradition for years to come.”

For season subscribers and others holding tickets to live performances, Ballet West is offering three options: request a refund, receive a gift certificate valid through 2021, or donate the value of the ticket as a charitable contribution to the company. Refunds can be processed by calling patron services at 801-869-6920 and donations and gift certificates may be requested here.