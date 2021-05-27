Ballet West issues statement after 2 Black dancers allegedly harassed in seperate incidents

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, May 27, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Ballet West has issued a statement after two Black dancers were allegedly verbally harassed in separate incidents.

“Last week, in two separate incidents on Salt Lake City streets, two Black Ballet West dancers were subjected to angry racial epithets screamed at them by individuals passing by in their vehicles,” the statement said. “It is unimaginable that in 2021, our public gathering places are not safe from such hatred evidenced by the behavior of these racists.”

The statement added: “As an organization committed to maintaining a diverse and inclusive environment for all of its employees, Ballet West condemns the actions of these individuals in the strongest manner possible. We urge the community to stand united in condemning racism in all forms, including cowardly acts perpetuated by individuals from the safety of their vehicles.

“Lastly, we hope all of our neighbors and community leaders in our great city will elevate the conversation about race in an effort to educate about the destructive harm hate and hate speech inflicts on all human beings.”

Gephardt Daily has reached out to the office of Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall for comment.