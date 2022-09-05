Barn fire spreads to brush, burns nearly 3 acres in Summit County

UPTON, Utah, Sept. 4, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A fire that started in a barn and spread to two other outbuildings burned nearly 3 acres Sunday in unincorporated Summit County.
Crews from the Park City, North Summit and South Summit fire districts responded about 4:30 p.m. to reports of a structure fire spreading to brush in Upton, an unincorporated community in Summit County.
The fire had been contained by 7:30 p.m., according to a post on the Park City Fire District Facebook page. No injuries were reported.
All three structures were a total loss, the North Summit Fire District stated on Facebook.
“Hot, dry conditions caused the fire to grow to an estimated 3 acres before it was successfully contained,” the post states.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation, fire officials said.