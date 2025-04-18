Barricaded suspect arrested after domestic assault in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, April 17, 2025 (Gephardt Daily)— A woman was taken into custody Thursday morning following a domestic violence-related assault that led to a brief SWAT standoff.

According to a statement by Salt Lake City police, officers responded around 7:44 a.m. to a report of an assault involving a weapon near 1700 South Mohawk Circle. Officers arrived to find one person with non-life-threatening injuries, who was treated on scene by paramedics.

The suspect refused to exit the home and barricaded herself inside. Police obtained a warrant, and the Salt Lake City Police Department SWAT team was called in to assist. After coordinated efforts, officers safely took the suspect into custody without further incident.

The SLCPD statement stressed the weapon involved was not a firearm.

No officers or civilians were injured, and there was no ongoing threat to the public.

The suspect was expected to be booked into the Salt Lake County Jail on assault-related charge, the SLCPD statement said.