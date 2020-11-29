BASE jumper dies in Utah fall near Grand County’s Mineral Point

GRAND COUNTY, Utah, Nov. 28, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A California man suffered a fatal fall Friday while BASE jumping near Mineral Point.

The 23-year-old man fell about 400 feet in the remote area about 40 miles from Moab, said a news release from Grand County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue on Facebook.

A Grand County EMS crew climbed a 1,000-foot talus slope in the dark in order to reach the deceased man, but because of the darkness and hazardous conditions, it was decided to conduct the recovery operation Saturday morning, the news release said.

The body was then recovered by Grand County Sheriff’s SAR volunteers and deputies using Technical Rope Rescue systems.

Also responding were Classic Air Medical and rangers from the Bureau of Land Management–Utah.