Base jumper fatally injured in Grand County

GRAND COUNTY, Utah, July 20, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A base jumper fell to his death in Grand County Wednesday in the area of Parriott Mesa in Castle Valley.

First responders were dispatched to the base jumping accident at 9:34 a.m., according to a brief social media post by the Grand County Sheriff’s Office.

“Grand County Sheriff’s Office deputies, search and rescue members along with emergency medical services were paged to the location of the unresponsive individual,” reads the press release.