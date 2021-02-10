Be alert: Cache County Sheriff, others warn of latest scams on social media

CACHE COUNTY, Utah, Feb. 9, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Cache County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday is alerting everyone to be aware that many cyber crooks are preying on the public while we’re all thinking about COVID-19, filing taxes, and getting stimulus checks.

Some examples the CCSO is warning about are:

Stimulus payment instructions to speed up delivery of your check

Limited schedule of COVID shots available. (Do not) click to register

USPS: Claim your compensation for lost package tracking number: 1zs5541824fw that should have arrived by Christmas

Official IRS Audit Notification. Do not disregard

Image: Cache County Sheriff’s Office/Facebook

On Monday, the Emery County Sheriff’s Office posted an alert on Facebook, letting the public know about another scam:

SCAM OF THE DAY: ECSO Dispatch Center has received calls from residents today reporting scammers. The caller tells you that you have won a car and a million dollars. All you have to do is go to a store and purchase a $250.00 gift card. They tell you to go buy the gift card and then they will call you back and give you details on what you need to do with the gift card to claim your prizes. It never ends….

