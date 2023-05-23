Bear in a tree? Who you gonna call?

OAKLEY, Utah, May 22, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — State wildlife officials tranquilized and moved a bear found getting a little too urban, prompting bear safety reminders.

“W e recently moved a black bear out of a tree on private property in Oakley,” the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources said in a Monday press release.

“The bear was in a populated area with lots of domestic goats and sheep. We’re hoping moving it now will keep it from coming back and causing problems with domestic animals this summer.”