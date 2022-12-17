Bear River crash fatal for teen

CORINNE, Utah, Dec. 16, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Box Elder County emergency responders found a 17-year-old deceased Friday in a car that landed upside down in the Bear River.

“At approximately 3:15 p.m. the Box Elder County Sheriff’s Office along with the Box Elder County Search and Rescue, Corinne Fire Department, Brigham City Fire Department, and Willard Fire Department, responded to the report of a passenger car upside down in the Bear River at 4000 W 3600 N, Corinne,” according to a Friday evening press release on social media from Chief Deputy Cade Palmer.

“The driver, a 17-year-old male from the area, was found in the vehicle and was deceased. A preliminary investigation has found that at approximately 6:30 a.m. the vehicle was southbound on 4000 W, failed to turn at a T intersection at 3600 N, and drove off the roadway into the river.”

Dense fog was reported in the area at that time, Palmer said, which likely contributed to the cause of the crash. The identity of the driver is being withheld pending notification of family members.