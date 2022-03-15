Bear River Middle School student found with handgun, knife; taken into custody

TREMONTON, Utah, March 15, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Tremonton-Garland Police Department has announced that a student at Bear River Middle School was taken into custody Monday afternoon after being found with a concealed 9 mm handgun and a large knife.

“We wanted to let everyone know of an incident that we responded to,” says a Facebook post issued at 3:01 p.m. Tuesday.

“On 3-14-22, at approximately 2:20 p.m., multiple students at Bear River Middle School contacted school administration and reported another student was in possession of a handgun. The school administrator immediately contacted school resource officers with the Tremonton-Garland Police department, who responded along with school administration, and immediately contacted the student and located a 9 mm handgun concealed on their person.

“The student was taken into custody, without incident, the handgun was recovered along with a large knife. Parents of the juvenile were notified by the school, and they responded. Officers asked to interview the juvenile, to determine the intentions and how the firearm was obtained. The juvenile’s parents declined to let officers interview the subject.”

The school, in Box Elder County, serves 8th and 9th graders, who are typically age 13 through 15.

The juvenile, whose gender was not disclosed, was transported to the Cache Valley detention center and booked in on multiple charges, and this case is being referred to Juvenile Court.

“At this time there are no further known threats at the school, but there will be an added law enforcement presence,” the Tremonton-Garland Police Facebook page says, adding that any additional information released will appear on the page.