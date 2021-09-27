Beaver County deputy: Suspect, 25, jailed after fatal shooting of Minersville man

MINERSVILLE, Utah, Sept. 27, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A 25-year-old Minersville man has been booked into the Beaver County Jail after the fatal shooting of a man he had been arguing with earlier.

Mike Miller faces an initial charge of murder, a first-degree felony, in the early Sunday morning shooting.

Beaver County Sheriff’s deputies were called to a Minersville residence at about 2:30 a.m. Sunday, Miller’s probable cause statement says. Upon arrival, deputies found a 38-year-old man on the garage’s concrete floor, “slumped over and bleeding from an obvious wound in his back, near his left shoulder blade,” the statement says.

“The male was semi responsive and had told several medical staff that he did

not shoot himself,” the statement says, noting no firearm was found at the scene. “The male victim was transported to the Beaver Valley Hospital by ambulance. I was told after arriving at the hospital, the male died from his injuries.”

Others living at the home informed deputies that Miller had been arguing with the victim previously and did own a 9mm pistol. At about 7:45 a.m. Sunday, officers were notified that Miller was parked a few blocks away in a blue Dodge Neon.

Miller exited the vehicle at the deputies’ request.

“Miller also made statements to us that he had shot the male victim in self defense. Miller told us that the pistol was on the passenger front seat of the vehicle. Miller was taken into custody and transported to the Beaver County Jail without incident.”

Miller was interviewed later on Sunday, the statement says.

“Miller admitted that he had shot the male victim, noting that he thought he was protecting other residents in the home. Miller admitted that he did not initially feel any remorse for his actions. Miller also told me that the victim was closing a door and possibly holding onto the wrist of his spouse, at the time of the shooting. Miller also told us that he was not going to allow the male victim to go into his own residence.

“After interviewing Miller, it was found that there was no immediate threat of serious bodily injury or death involving this incident. Miller admitted that there were other options that he could have used other than deadly force against the male victim.”

Miller is being held without bail.