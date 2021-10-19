Beaver County mother arrested after homicide of infant son, investigators say

BEAVER, Utah, Oct. 19, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A Utah mother has been arrested on suspicion of aggravated murder in the death of her infant son.

Tawna Steed, 32, was arrested Monday night after the September death of her 23-day-old baby. The charge is a first-degree felony.

A probable cause statement filed by an officer of the Beaver County Sheriff’s Office says that on Sept. 19, Beaver County dispatch received a call reporting an infant not breathing, and being given CPR.

“Medical arrived and the infant was transported to the Beaver Valley Hospital, the infant was later pronounced dead,” the probable cause statement said.

An autopsy was conducted the next day and a pathologist ruled the infant’s manner of death a homicide, the probable cause statement said.

According to the pathologist, the infant had signs of physical trauma in the past, including rib fractures, and at least two brain hemorrhage consistent with being shaken, or another type of blunt force trauma, the statement said.

“Eventually Tawna asked for an attorney, which at that time, Tawna was placed under arrest and taken to the Beaver County Correctional Facility and booked into jail.”

The husband was not charged.