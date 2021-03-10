Beloved deli, market founder Tony Caputo dies

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, March 10, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Tony Caputo, who founded Caputo’s Market near Pioneer Park in Salt Lake City, has died at the age of 72, family members confirmed.

A Facebook post on the Caputo’s Market page, from Tony Caputo’s son Matt, says: “Just after midnight on March 10, 2021 my incredible dad, Tony Caputo, passed away. It was quite sudden and we are still reeling, so this is hard to put into words.

“The best days of my life were spent working with him in the deli and watching how he would treat each person having lunch. It didn’t matter what color your skin was, if you were the Governor, or a blue collar worker. He made each person feel like an old friend by welcoming them with genuine kindness, respect, and hospitality.

“I have so much more to say, but am struggling for words. Our whole family would like to extend our love and gratitude to each of you. Since I was a small boy, I’ve always known the love he showed to everyone would be reciprocated by our community to the whole Caputo family. I’ve never known a more loved person. Thank you all.”

On the Caputo’s website, Matt Caputo explains a little more about the business: “Food has always been an essential part of the Caputo family. After coming to the United States from Greece and Italy, the Caputos owned and operated a small market on Salt Lake’s west side, home to Utah’s very first refrigerated deli case. My dad Tony’s visits to that little market as a kid, where he would get treats from his aunts who kept shop, served as the original spark of what would eventually become our beloved market and deli.”

As well as the location at 314 W. Broadway, Caputo’s also has locations at 1516 S. 1500 East and 4670 Holladay Village Plaza.

Individuals and organizations were quick to pay tribute to Tony Caputo.

“Tony Caputo was a giant in our community and a friend to me,” Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall tweeted. “His love for Salt Lake City, incredible food, and his family, was palpable. He will be dearly missed.”

Downtown SLC tweeted: “Rest In Peace Tony Caputo. A true friend of downtown SLC, his contributions to the fabric of our city cannot be overstated. Sending love to the entire Caputo’s family and team.”

Visit Utah tweeted: “Tony Caputo was a pillar in our Salt Lake community. He will be dearly missed.”

HEAL Utah tweeted: “All of us at HEAL are heartbroken to hear about the passing of Tony Caputo of Caputo’s Market. He wasn’t just a staple in Salt Lake City but was instrumental in helping local causes.”

A cause of death for Tony Caputo was not given.