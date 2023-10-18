Beloved Hogle Zoo elephants depart for new home

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Oct. 17, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A short crane ride to the back of a truck, and they’re gone, likely the last elephants to ever live at Hogle Zoo.

“African elephants, Christie and Zuri, are on their way to their new AZA accredited zoo home with a multigenerational herd and a bull elephant for the opportunity to have calves,” Hogle Zoo announced Tuesday afternoon on social media. AZA is the Association of Zoos and Aquariums.

“After many months of preparation and training by our award-winning animal care team, the elephants voluntarily entered their 6-ton crates early this morning, were hoisted by a 30-ft-wide crane onto the truck over Sunnyside Ave., and are currently en route with their trusted keepers and vet teams.”

The zoo thanked staff as well as the Salt Lake City Police Department for working many months to prepare for a safe loading and transport.”Stay tuned for our announcement of where Christie and Zuri’s new family is after we confirm they have safely arrived and are doing well in their new space.”

The zoo had a goodbye party for the pair Sept. 23.

The departure ends the zoo’s near 100-year history of featuring elephants at the zoo, likely a permanent decision. “The zoo has reviewed costs and topography to weigh all the opportunities for the animals in our care and what animals we could have come to Utah,” the zoo explains on its website.

“The current drafts of the 10-year master plan does not include a feasible way to house elephants at the level we believe the species deserves.”

Learn more about the zoo’s decision for African elephants at https://www.hoglezoo.org/elephant-updates/