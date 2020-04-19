Beloved local actor, director, teacher, senior missionary Dee Pace, 68, dies from COVID-19 complications

WLLARD, Utah, April 19, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A beloved local actor, director, teacher and senior missionary for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has passed away due to complications from COVID-19 at the age of 68.

“We are saddened to share news of the passing of a senior missionary,” said a statement from LDS Church spokesman Daniel Woodruff Sunday afternoon. “Elder Allen Dee Pace passed away Saturday due to complications from COVID-19. He and his wife, Sister Nedra Pace, are from Willard, Utah, and had been serving in the Michigan Detroit Mission since December 2019.”

Pace became ill in mid-March and, shortly thereafter, went into the care of his wife and daughter in a nearby state, the statement said. He was diagnosed with COVID-19 in early April.

“Elder and Sister Pace had not yet been formally released from missionary service prior to his death,” the statement said. “We express our deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of Elder Pace as they mourn his passing, and we continue to pray for all who are impacted by this pandemic.”

His daughter, Mickey Larson, posted on Facebook:

Our dang darling Dad passed away today, after a life of laughter and delight.