‘Berlin Candy Bomber,’ Utah native Gail Halvorsen, dies at age 101

UTAH COUNTY, Utah, Feb. 17, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Gail S. Halvorsen, the Utah native and post World War II era folk hero known a the Berlin Candy Bomber, has died at age 101.

“It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Col. Gail S. Halvorsen — the Berlin Candy Bomber,” says a statement issued by the Gail S. Halvorsen Aviation Education Foundation.

“Gail passed away peacefully last evening, Feb. 16, 2022, at 8:32 pm MST at Utah Valley Hospital after a brief illness. He was surrounded by most of his children. Funeral arrangements are pending.”

Halvorsen served as a pilot for the U.S. Air Force and its predecessor, the U.S. Army Air Corps. In the late 1940s he delivered vital supplies to Berlin as part of part of the Berlin Airlift. The emergency airlift was a response to the Soviet Union, which temporarily cut off ground supply routes from West Germany to West Berlin, where U.S. military occupation forces were stationed.

Without authorization from his superiors, he founded Operation Little Vittles, during which he attached candy to miniature parachutes, and released them over Berlin in an effort to raise moral. According to multiple sources, Halvorsen’s operation dropped an estimated 23 tons of candy to residents of Berlin.

German children came to know him as “Onkel Wackelflugel” (Uncle Wiggly Wings) for his signature wing dip as he dropped supplies including sweet treats to residents of the war-torn city.

The German Embassy in America remembered Halvorsen in a grateful tweet.

“When supplies were short during the Berlin Airlift, he dropped candy from his plane for the children of the city, inspiring operation ‘Little Vittles,'” it says. “Thank you for your kindness, Colonel.”

RIP Colonel #GailHalvorsen. Berlin’s ‘Candy Bomber’, has passed at 101 years-old. When supplies were short during the Berlin Airlift, he dropped candy from his plane for the children of the city, inspiring Operation “Little Vittles”. Thank you for your kindness, Colonel. pic.twitter.com/HDumSDAunm — German Embassy (@GermanyinUSA) February 17, 2022

Gov. Spencer Cox retweeted the Embassy’s message, adding his own note:

“I will miss my friend,” Cox wrote. “A beautiful reminder that kindness and goodness can win, even in the most trying times.”

Utah U.S. Senator Mitt Romney also tweeted:

“From Garland, Utah, to the skies over Berlin, ‘Candy Bomber’ Colonel Gail S. Halvorsen epitomized the defining characteristics of the Greatest Generation. May he ever remind us that hope always exists, even in our darkest hour. Rest in peace to one of the world’s finest men.”

The Gail S. Halvorsen Aviation Education spokesman wrote about seeing Halvorsen a few days earlier.

“He wanted to remind all of us to have gratitude; and gratitude we have in our hearts today for the joy of knowing Gail and having him in our lives. Gail brought light wherever he went- from war-torn Berlin in 1948 to the remote isles of the Pacific in the 1990s to the skies over Utah in 2019. Gail would be the first to say that he wasn’t the source of the light, but only a reflector of light — the Light from above. Gail was a man of deep and certain faith: faith in God, faith in his country, and faith in his friends. We shall miss him dearly, but sweet memories shall ever be with us to soften our hearts and encourage us to be better, to do good with whatever small means we have, and to encourage others to bring sweetness to the world.

“God bless you Gail, and your family too. Rest easy, skipper- we’ll take the controls now for a season and bring the plane safely home … as you always did, bringing light and joy to all in our flightpath.”