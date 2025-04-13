Bernie Sanders, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez holding Sunday rally at University of Utah

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, April 13, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) – Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vermont, and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., will be speaking at what will likely be a mass rally Sunday at the University of Utah.

The “Fighting Oligarchy: Where We Go From Here Tour” is being held at the Jon M. Huntsman Center, 1875 E. South Campus Drive.

Doors open at 3:30 p.m. with the speaking scheduled to begin at 6 p.m.

Sanders and Cortez have drawn large anti-Trump crowds at five previous tour events over the last few weeks, including 36,000 who packed the Gloria Molina Grand Park in downtown Los Angeles on Saturday.

Singer Talia Keys will take the stage at the Huntsman Center at 4:40 p.m., followed by the group I Don’t Know How But They Found Me at 4:15 p.m.

People who hope to attend the event need to RSVP through the tour website.

Free parking is available across much of the campus on Sundays.

There is a UTA bus stop and a TRAX stop outside the arena.

No bags, signs or firearms are allowed.



