Bernie Sanders campaign to open new Salt Lake City headquarters

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Feb. 18, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A new state headquarters as well as four staff hires in Salt Lake City were announced Tuesday for the campaign of Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders.

The Sanders campaign said in a news release Tuesday an office opening event and debate watch party will take place on Wednesday at 5 p.m. at 2641 S. 3270 West in West Valley City.

The new Utah staff members are State Coordinator Jodi Clemens, Regional Field Director Rose Asaf, and two full-time field organizers, the news release said.

Last week, the campaign announced five Utah campaign co-chairs: State Representative and Democratic Caucus Assistant Whip Angela Romero, Murray City Councilwoman Rosalba Dominguez, Midvale City Councilmember Dustin Gettel, Murray City School Board Member and Utah Progressive Caucus Chair Elizabeth Payne, and Black Lives Matter Utah and United Front Civil Rights Organization Founder Lex Scott.

“Our team of committed staff members and thousands of volunteers is working in every corner of the state to reach voters and expand our already unprecedented people-powered movement,” said Clemens.

Sanders took first place in the New Hampshire Primary with 76,324 votes, or 25.7% with Pete Buttigieg in second place, with 72,457 votes, or 24.4%. That gave each nine delegates.

In Iowa, Buttigieg received 26.2% of the vote and 13 delegates, with Sanders in second place with 26.1% and 12 delegates.

Buttigieg visited Salt Lake City Monday night, while former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg has scheduled a campaign stop for Thursday, the location of which has yet to be announced. More details of Bloomberg’s visit can be found here.