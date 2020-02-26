Bernie Sanders to visit Salt Lake City Monday

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Feb. 26, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders will make a campaign stop in Salt Lake City Monday.

Sanders will hold a rally at the Utah State Fairpark at 155 N. 1000 West, the day before Super Tuesday. The event, which will begin at noon, is free and open to the public.

A new state headquarters as well as four staff hires in Salt Lake City were announced Tuesday, Feb. 18 for Sanders.

The new Utah staff members are State Coordinator Jodi Clemens, Regional Field Director Rose Asaf, and two full-time field organizers, the news release said.

The campaign also announced five Utah campaign co-chairs: State Representative and Democratic Caucus Assistant Whip Angela Romero, Murray City Councilwoman Rosalba Dominguez, Midvale City Councilmember Dustin Gettel, Murray City School Board Member and Utah Progressive Caucus Chair Elizabeth Payne, and Black Lives Matter Utah and United Front Civil Rights Organization Founder Lex Scott.

“Our team of committed staff members and thousands of volunteers is working in every corner of the state to reach voters and expand our already unprecedented people-powered movement,” said Clemens in a prepared statement.

Sanders currently has 45 delegates, with Pete Buttigieg in second place with 25 delegates and Joe Biden in third place with 15 delegates.

Buttigieg visited Salt Lake City on Monday, Feb. 17, while former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg held a rally here Thursday, Feb. 19.

To RSVP for the event click here.