Best Friends Animal Society looking for donations for pet food pantry

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Nov. 22, 2020 (Gepahrdt Daily) — Best Friends Animal Society is seeking donations for its pet food pantry this holiday season.

“Want to give pets the gift of full bellies this holiday season? Donate to our pet food pantry!” said a Facebook post from the animal society. “Our pet food pantry supplies dog and cat food to low-income folks to help keep pets in homes and assists our community cat caregivers. Right now, we really need dry cat and dog food.”

The pet food pantry at the Best Friends Lifesaving Center in Salt Lake City opened in January 2014, the website says.

Click here to order from the Amazon Charity Wish List and have your donation shipped directly to the pantry, or to give a monetary donation click here.

You can also drop off or mail your pet food donations to:

Best Friends Lifesaving Center

2005 S. 1100 East

Salt Lake City, 84106

You use the bins near our front door if dropping off donations. Best Friends also accepts open bags of pet food.