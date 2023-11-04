Bicyclist airlifted to hospital after struck, critically injured in Kaysville

KAYSVILLE, Utah, Nov. 4, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A bicyclist hit by a vehicle Friday night was airlifted to a hospital in critical condition.

The incident happened in the area of 1200 S. Main, in Kaysville. The call came to dispatch at about 5:25 p.m. Crews from Kaysville Fire, Farmington Fire, Kaysville Police, Farmington Police, Davis County Sheriff, and the Utah Highway Patrol responded.

“Kaysville Fire Paramedics found an unresponsive adult down in the roadway,” a Kaysville Fire statement says. “Crews provided advanced life support care to the patient and requested a medical helicopter scene response.

“University of Utah AirMed flew to the scene and transported the patient in critical condition to an area trauma center.”

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and is cooperating with the Kaysville Police Department in the investigation, the statement says.