Bicyclist critically injured after being hit by vehicle in Ogden

OGDEN, Utah, June 8, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A bicyclist is in critical condition after being hit by a vehicle in Ogden Monday afternoon.

Ogden Police Department Lt. Brian Eynon said the incident occurred at 29th Street and Washington Boulevard at 1:17 p.m.

The vehicle was heading westbound on 29th Street while the bicyclist was traveling northbound on Washington Boulevard, Eynon said.

The bicyclist was transported to McKay-Dee Hospital, he added. The driver of the vehicle was not injured.

The crash caused the closure of Washington Boulevard at 29th Street in both directions, according to the Utah Department of Transportation, but the road has since reopened.

