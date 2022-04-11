Bicyclist critically injured in West Valley City hit and run

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, April 11, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A bicyclist was transported to the hospital Sunday after a hit-and-run collision in West Valley City.

The accident happened in the area of 4100 South and 4800 West Sunday at about 1:30 p.m., Lt. Levi Lloyd, West Valley City Police, told Gephardt Daily. The male victim was transported in critical condition, with multiple broken bones and concussion. Lloyd said on Monday the victim is still in critical condition, but is now stable.

The suspect who fled was believed to be driving a gray four-door vehicle, which probably has damage. The driver drove south after the collision.

Anyone with information on the crash or the vehicle that fled is asked to call the West Valley City Police Department.

Lloyd said the WVCPD hopes to release additional information later on Monday.