Bicyclist dead after collision with semi in Spanish Fork

SPANISH FORK, Utah, May 3, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A bicyclist was run over and killed by a semi Tuesday morning in Spanish Fork.

The accident happened at 11:31 a.m. at the intersection of Canyon Creek Highway and Highway 6.

“Witnesses advised that a semi truck was attempting to make a right hand turn from 1000 North to go East on Highway 6,” the Spanish Fork Police statement says.

“A male riding a bicycle in the crosswalk was traveling from North to South when he ran into the rear tires of the semi and was knocked off of his bike. The bicyclist was then run over by the semi trailer wheels.”

The 49-year-old victim was transported to Spanish Fork Hospital, where he died from his inju ries.

The semi truck driver, a 63-year-old man, was not injured and is cooperating in the investigation.

Due to ongoing investigation and lane restrictions there is heavy traffic in this area of Highway 6, the statement says.