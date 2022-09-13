Bicyclist dies after being hit by vehicle near Murray hospital

MURRAY, Utah, Sept. 12, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Police say a man in his 30s died after being hit by a vehicle while riding his bike Monday morning in Murray.

Murray police spokeswoman Kristen Reardon said the bicyclist was traveling west on Vine Street at the intersection with Cottonwood Street just west of Intermountain Medical Center at 6:42 a.m. when he was hit by a vehicle headed north on Cottonwood Street.

No other information about the victim was released by police Monday.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene of the accident and cooperated with the investigation, Reardon said.

Police were working to determine whether any traffic laws were broken that contributed to the fatal accident, she said.

The intersection was closed for about three hours while officers investigated the scene.