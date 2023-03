MILLCREEK, Utah, March 1, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A bicyclist was struck and critically injured Wednesday morning in Millcreek.

An alert from the Unified Police Department says a car collided with the cyclist in the area of 3900 South and 500 West.

“The bicyclist is in critical condition. The lanes will be close until approximately 11 while we conduct an investigation.”

The accident occurred in an eastbound lane.

