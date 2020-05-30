Bicyclist in critical condition after colliding with SUV in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, May 29, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A man was transported to the hospital in critical condition Friday night after police say a Ford Expedition turned in front of him while he rode his bicycle on 1700 South.

The crash happened just before 9:30 p.m. at 900 East and 1700 South, as the eastbound Expedition was making a left turn to go to Fresh Market, Salt Lake City Police Lt. Carlos Valencia told Gephardt Daily.

The westbound bicycle struck the Expedition, basically T-boning it, Valencia said.

Valencia said the 31-year-old bicyclist had a headlight on the bike but was not wearing a helmet. He was transported to University of Utah Hospital in critical, but stable condition.

The driver of the Expedition was cited for failure to yield.