Bicyclist in fatal accident on SR-126 in Marriott-Slaterville identified

MARRIOTT-SLATERVILLE, Utah, July 10, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The bicyclist who died Thursday after being struck by the trailer of a semi in Marriott-Slaterville has been identified.

Jana Lee Taylor Wangsgard was identified late Friday as the bicyclist who was struck by the tires on the semi’s trailer as the truck was turning onto state Route 126.

On Thursday, a Utah Highway Patrol statement said, “This morning just prior to 8:30 a semi-truck with a trailer was stopped on 400 North preparing to turn right on SR-126 to go south in Marriott-Slaterville. A bicyclist approached the intersection on the right side of the truck.”

As the truck was turning right, Wangsgard was struck by the tires on the trailer and died as a result of her injuries.