Bicyclist killed in Redwood Road hit-and-run crash

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, July 9, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run crash overnight on Redwood Rd.

According to a press release by the SLCPD PR Unit, “The investigation started at 4:38 a.m. when a community member called 9-1-1 and reported a crash involving a bicyclist near Redwood Road and Indiana Avenue.

“SLC911 dispatchers worked with the caller to get additional information, including the exact location of the crash, which is 755 South Redwood Road.”

First responders rushed to the crash site where they found the 59-year-old male victim on the ground with critical injuries, the SLCPD statement said.

“Officers, paramedics, and the Salt Lake City Fire Department all provided emergency life-saving efforts, but the man died on scene.

“Based on the preliminary investigation, officers believe the suspect driver, traveling north on Redwood Road, hit the cyclist as he rode northbound.

The suspect driver did not stop, police said, and is believed to have continued northbound on Redwood Rd.

“The Salt Lake City Police Department is asking community members living along Redwood Road from Indiana Avenue to 500 South to review their doorbell or home security systems from approximately 4:20 a.m. until 4:40 a.m. to see if they captured anything that may be relevant to the investigation.

“Community members should call 801-799-3000 and ask to speak with an officer.”

Redwood Road is currently closed from Indiana Avenue and approximately 700 South. The closure is expected to last several hours.

“This crash marks the 10th traffic-related fatality in Salt Lake City for 2023, the SLCPD press release said.