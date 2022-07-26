Bicyclist struck, killed in Orem traffic accident

OREM, Utah, July 26, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A bicyclist died Monday in Orem after he was struck while riding west in on Orem’s University Parkway.

The initial impact caused the 28-year-old man to fall off his bicycle and into traffic, where he was struck by a vehicle.

“The vehicle traveling to his left had no time to swerve, and hit the male when he fell, causing multiple injuries,” says a statement released by the Orem Police Department.

Emergency crews were dispatched at 5:17 p.m., and the man was transported from the scene, at 900 W. University Parkway, to Utah Valley Hospital, “where he succumbed to injuries,” the statement says.

“The driver of the vehicle and witnesses were cooperative with investigation. An investigation is being conducted by our Major Accident Reconstruction Team.”

More information will be released after the victim’s family members have been notified, the statement says.